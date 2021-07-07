COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of all COVID-19 related deaths in June. Ninety five percent of all new covid-19 cases reported in the state last month and 93% of hospitalizations we also linked to unvaccinated residents, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.
In order to help with the state's vaccination efforts, Hogan announced a $1 million scholarship promotion for residents ages 12 to 17. Students can get up to $50,000 each.
It’s “just one more way that we are reinforcing the importance of getting every single Marylander that we can vaccinated against COVID-19, especially our young people,” Hogan said. “And it is clearer than ever before, these vaccines are extremely effective.”
He said those who are unvaccinated remain at risk especially to the new highly transmissible variants, including the Delta variant.
“If you have not gotten your vaccine, the virus and its variants are a dangerous threat to you,” Hogan said.
Maryland Deputy Health Secretary Jinlene Chan said that 64 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant were detected in the state and attributed to a handful of hospitalizations.
