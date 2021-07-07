BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two viewings will be held for Baltimore City Firefighter Lori Underwood, who died in a crash last week.
Lori Underwood, a 19-year veteran of the city fire department, died on the afternoon of June 27 from injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident.READ MORE: Baltimore Firefighters Mourning Loss Of Fellow Firefighter Lori Underwood
Viewings will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ruck Funeral Home at 5305 Harford Road.
*Reminder*
Viewings for Sister Underwood
Ruck Funeral Home
5305 Harford Rd
Baltimore, MD 21214
7/7 & 7/8 2p-4p & 6p-8p
Memorial Service
Community Fire Co of Rising Sun
300 Joseph Biggs Memorial Hy
Rising Sun, MD 21911
Saturday July 10 1p#BMORESBravest Class A uniforms optional pic.twitter.com/ZyTwmN0p1E
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) July 7, 2021
A memorial service will be held for Underwood at the Community Fire Company of Rising Sunday on Saturday, July 10 at 1 p.m. It is located at 300 Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway in Rising Sun.
The 43-year-old mother was leaving a Celebration of Life event in Carroll County with her boyfriend – a Battalion Chief in Howard County – and other firefighters, when they were struck by a car that pulled into the path of their motorcycle.
Fellow firefighters came to their aid, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Her boyfriend remains in serious condition at Shock Trauma.
There is a GoFundMe for Underwood’s boyfriend, Shawn Utz, a Howard County Battalion Chief.