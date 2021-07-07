ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will have an COVID-19 announcement at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
WJZ will stream his press conference live right here on wjz.com.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Dies Following Custody Dispute In Curtis Bay, BPD Officer Arrested At The Scene
Hogan will be speaking from the University of Maryland, College Park campus.
MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Rise By 14, Fourth Day In A Row Of Increases
At 1 p.m., I will make a live COVID-19 vaccine announcement on the @UofMaryland campus.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Tropical Storm Watch Issued Across Eastern Shore As Elsa Moves Up Atlantic
Tune in via Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube: https://t.co/OZuBjuoxnP pic.twitter.com/ojS64D26yc
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) July 7, 2021