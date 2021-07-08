TRACKING ELSATornado Watch, Tropical Storm Warning Issued Across Eastern Shore As Elsa Moves Up Atlantic, Flash Flood Watch Issued
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old in Bel Air on Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Athens Court for a reported stabbing. On the scene, officials found Christopher Jacob Kerfoot inside his home suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. Officials began life-saving efforts but Kerfoot was pronounced dead shortly after the arrival of medics.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Kerfoot was stabbed in the area of Amyclae Drive between Agora Drive and North Fountain Green Road, before returning to his home where he was located by deputies.

His body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. No further information is being released at this time.

Detectives are investigating and asked anyone with information to call 410-836-5437. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

