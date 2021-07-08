BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after two teens were shot in West Baltimore on Thursday evening. A 30-year-old was also injured.
Police responded to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported shooting shortly after 8:30 p.m. On the scene, officers found a 14-year-old and 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to the area hospitals and are in stable condition. A 30-year-old was also found on the scene suffering from a graze wound but refused treatment.
Detectives are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit a tip online.