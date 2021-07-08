TRACKING ELSATornado Watch, Tropical Storm Warning Issued Across Eastern Shore As Elsa Moves Up Atlantic, Flash Flood Watch Issued
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Kenneth Baysmore, 60, went missing from the 1400 block of Madison Avenue on July 7 at 7:49 p.m.

Baysmore is 5-foot-9 tall and weighs 164 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue Dockers shirt, white Dockers pants with a blue belt and burgundy loafers with tassels.

Baysmore suffers from dementia and may be disoriented.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (443)984-7385 or dial 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff