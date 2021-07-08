BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult.
Kenneth Baysmore, 60, went missing from the 1400 block of Madison Avenue on July 7 at 7:49 p.m.READ MORE: White Marsh Woman Shaunya Green Killed In Thursday Morning Shooting, Suspect In Custody
Baysmore is 5-foot-9 tall and weighs 164 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue Dockers shirt, white Dockers pants with a blue belt and burgundy loafers with tassels.READ MORE: Harford County Sheriff's Office Investigating Serious Stabbing Thursday
Baysmore suffers from dementia and may be disoriented.MORE NEWS: SEE IT: FBI Release More Video, Photos Of A Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Law Enforcement Officer
Anyone who has seen and or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (443)984-7385 or dial 911.