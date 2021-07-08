ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary in Rosedale.
Officials said the burglary occurred on June 23 in the 6000 block of Kenwood Avenue in Rosedale. While the victim was doing yardwork, the suspect entered the home and took a purse and phone. The items have since been recovered.
Surveillance video shows the suspect moments after he burglarized the home. He was seen driving a red Pontiac Sunfire.
Detectives are asking anyone with information in this case to contact 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
Below is a link to a video of the suspect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PmtA5Sk3fE