ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The seventh day of the insanity trial for Jarrod Ramos began Thursday morning. Ramos is the gunman who pleaded guilty to killing five people — Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters — in June 2018.
On Wednesday, the prosecution revealed that there were more cases where the defendant retaliated against people he believed wronged him. In one instance, Ramos contacted the husband of a woman he was having an online relationship with when things took a turn.
Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis took the stand for the defense again Thursday. On Wednesday, Lewis concluded that Ramos has delusional disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and autism spectrum disorder.
Lewis said during questioning Thursday that Ramos has paranoid delusions, and that he believed the Gazette, a reporter and the judicial system were against him.
Ramos had a close relationship with his cat, according to Lewis’ testimony. The mass shooting happened not long after the cat died.
"I think it was that relationship that tied him a little bit to reality," said Lewis.
