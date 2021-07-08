BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 57-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Denton, Maryland on the Eastern Shore is the latest winner to claim $40,000 in Maryland’s VaxCash promotion.

The promotion was announced by Governor Hogan to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. Ted Rock hates getting shots and was initially wary of the vaccine, Maryland Lottery said, but he got the jab in preparation for a trip and to protect his family. There was another reason too:

“My wife made me do it,” Rock said.

Rock has been entering the Maryland Lottery’s second chance contests for over a year, hoping for some lottery luck, but maybe it was his decision to get vaccinated that gave him the luck to win a sweepstakes.

Rock was selected in the July 2 drawing just a few days ago. He hopes his win helps others in the area decide to get vaccinated.