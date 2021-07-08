BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tropical Storm Elsa is moving up the east coast Thursday after battering Florida, triggering Tropical Storm warnings and Flash Flood watches for the Eastern Shore of Maryland. While the shore will get the brunt of the storm, Baltimore City and surrounding areas are expecting rain.

A flash flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service for Baltimore City and Cecil, Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties until 8 a.m. Friday. Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties are under a flash flood watch until 5 a.m. Friday.

Officials say residents should get ready for heavy rain by clearing their storm drains to avoid flooding.

Baltimore’s Department of Public Works said cleaning up yard and trash waste from the streets and alleys will help prevent storm drains from clogging with trash. Pollutants like animal waste, grease and oils should be picked up ahead of the storm to keep them out of nearby streams.

DPW asks that if you see trash on top of a grate to sweep it and bag it.

Rain's in the forecast! Here's a reminder to take precautions. Keep storm drains clear to prevent flooding. Call 311 to report drains that need cleaning. pic.twitter.com/dWnfCGXoK9 — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) July 8, 2021

If you see a clogged drain, the department said to call 311 to have a crew work on it.

St. Mary’s County has issued a state of emergency as they prepare for Elsa.

WJZ has a crew in Ocean City. We’ll be live from the beach town at 4, 5, 6 and 7 p.m.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.