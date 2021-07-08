TRACKING ELSATropical Storm Warning Issued Across Eastern Shore As Elsa Moves Up Atlantic, Flash Flood Watch Issued
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning.

Over the weekend, Governor Larry Hogan announced that 75% of Maryland adults received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. As of last week, the state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.

More than 3.43 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up slightly to 0.77%.

Hospitalizations decreased by 42 to 111. Of those hospitalized, 76 remain in acute care and 35 remain in the ICU. Before today, hospitalizations increased for four days in a row.

Since the pandemic began, there were 462,835 total confirmed cases and 9,541 deaths.

There are 3,431,069 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,937,448 doses. Of those, 3,498,836 are first doses with 4,780 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,174,811 second doses, 7,000 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 263,801 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 543 in the last day.

The state reported 75.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,058 (211) 1*
Anne Arundel 44,009 (650) 15*
Baltimore 66,004 (1,643) 41*
Baltimore City 53,176 (1,230) 25*
Calvert 4,241 (85) 1*
Caroline 2,352 (30) 0*
Carroll 9,528 (248) 6*
Cecil 6,364 (150) 2*
Charles 10,980 (214) 2*
Dorchester 2,855 (64) 1*
Frederick 19,851 (334) 10*
Garrett 2,049 (64) 1*
Harford 16,672 (295) 6*
Howard 19,351 (249) 7*
Kent 1,361 (49) 2*
Montgomery 71,257 (1,575) 51*
Prince George’s 85,617 (1,557) 40*
Queen Anne’s 3,013 (51) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,071 (132) 0*
Somerset 2,626 (40) 0*
Talbot 2,185 (44) 0*
Washington 14,671 (329) 4*
Wicomico 7,741 (174) 0*
Worcester 3,704 (105) 1*
Data not available 0 (15) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 26,222 (3) 0*
10-19 47,786 (6) 1*
20-29 84,808 (43) 1*
30-39 79,273 (106) 6*
40-49 68,890 (289) 5*
50-59 68,815 (809) 32*
60-69 45,830 (1,623) 25*
70-79 25,153 (2,420) 43*
80+ 15,959 (4,237) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 242,049 (4,618) 105*
Male 220,687 (4,920) 112*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 144,301 (3,452) 80*
Asian (NH) 11,422 (326) 11*
White (NH) 163,879 (4,809) 106*
Hispanic 70,326 (837) 19*
Other (NH) 21,641 (102) 1*
Data not available 51,167 (12) 0*

