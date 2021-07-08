WEATHER ALERTTropical Storm Warning Issued Across Eastern Shore As Elsa Moves Up Atlantic, Flash Flood Watch Issued
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:2-alarm fire, Baltimore City, Federal Hill, Fire, Local News

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters responded early Thursday morning to a two-alarm fire in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood, firefighters union officials confirmed.

The union confirmed the fire around 6:30 a.m. at the 1200 block of Battery Avenue. There was fire showing from at least three row homes. The fire was placed under control in less than an hour, the union said. Over 20 units and 70 firefighters responded to the scene.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Tropical Storm Warning Issued For Parts Of Eastern Shore As Elsa Moves Up Atlantic, St. Mary's County Declares State Of Emergency

The Baltimore City Fire Department is on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos was on the scene. She said dozens of residents spilled outside as the fire woke them up and forced them out. Some neighbors reported hearing an explosion around 6 a.m. and 6 houses have been impacted by the fire.

READ MORE: BARCS Raising Funds For Jodi, Puppy Born With Leg Deformity

CBS Baltimore Staff