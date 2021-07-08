BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters responded early Thursday morning to a two-alarm fire in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood, firefighters union officials confirmed.
The union confirmed the fire around 6:30 a.m. at the 1200 block of Battery Avenue. There was fire showing from at least three row homes. The fire was placed under control in less than an hour, the union said. Over 20 units and 70 firefighters responded to the scene.
🔥2ND ALARM FIRE🔥
1200 blk Battery Av 21230#Riverside@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest arrived with fire showing from a multiple 3 story row homes. A second alarm has been called. Expect major traffic problems in Federal Hill. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/YZjPYMxzau
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) July 8, 2021
The Baltimore City Fire Department is on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.
WJZ's Annie Rose Ramos was on the scene. She said dozens of residents spilled outside as the fire woke them up and forced them out. Some neighbors reported hearing an explosion around 6 a.m. and 6 houses have been impacted by the fire.
#BREAKING: a look at the damage from behind the houses. Neighbors say they heard an explosion/boom at around 6am. @BaltimoreFire reports NO INJURIES but 6 houses have been impacted due to this fire in the Federal Hill neighborhood @wjz pic.twitter.com/eBdtJAhVyi
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) July 8, 2021
#BREAKING: a fire in #Baltimore City’s Federal Hill neighborhood on West St. W/ two homes damaged inside and fire crews inspecting a third now. Dozens of folks are outside in their pajamas after being woke up & forced out by the fire @wjz pic.twitter.com/ZiLCOGiQf4
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) July 8, 2021