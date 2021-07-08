OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Tropical Storm Elsa is moving up the east coast Thursday after battering Florida, triggering Tropical Storm warnings and Flash Flood watches for the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Worcester County Emergency Services is urging residents to take precautions.

The National Weather Service is predicting three to four inches of rain and winds reaching up to 40 miles per hour starting as soon as Thursday afternoon.

Ocean City, Maryland expects 2-4 inches of rain and 50mph wind gusts from Tropical Storm Elsa. We’re live on #WJZ starting at 4pm @wjz pic.twitter.com/GS0VdvRrlO — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 8, 2021

Ocean City Emergency Management has made preparations like closing the seawall and removing things from the beach. Several events are cancelled in the city Thursday night, such as the downtown Drone Show, Beach Dance Party and Sunset Park Party Night.

Emergency Management said you can keep up with the latest updates by:

Following the city’s Facebook, Twitter, or Website

Tuning in to the FM Advisory Station 99.5

Watching the Town of Ocean City Access Channels 4 & 15

Or subscribing to emergency alerts by visiting here

#TropicalStorm Warnings in effect from southern #Maryland to the coastal waters. Tropical Storm force winds are most likely over the waters and along the immediate shoreline of eastern Calvert and southeast St. Mary's Counties. pic.twitter.com/Qgs5q9qnsT — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 8, 2021

Despite Elsa’s impending arrival beachgoers were making the best of it.

WJZ’s Mike Hellgren and photojournalist Judy Ryan are in Ocean City live Thursday.

Tropical storm-force winds, heavy rain and rough surf are possible along Maryland’s coastline.

Waves are expected to be much higher as Elsa passes by and could get up to 9 feet.

Emergency Services said residents should begin precautionary measures as soon as possible.

In preparation for high winds, secure anything outside that could cause damage. Secure boats, lawn furniture, trash cans and anything else that could go flying at peak winds.

Emergency Services said to also make these preparations:

Gather flashlights, batteries, and a portable radio in the event of a power outage.

Keep water and canned/packaged foods on hand that do not require cooking or refrigeration.

Always avoid traveling on or crossing flooded roadways, and heed the public service message, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Swimmers, don’t enter water if unsure of conditions. Nearly all rip deaths happen at unguarded beaches or after guards have left.

Anyone living in flood-prone homes should prepare to evacuate in the case of flooding.

St. Mary’s County has issued a state of emergency as they prepare for Elsa.

WJZ has a crew in Ocean City. We’ll be live from the beach town at 4, 5, 6 and 7 p.m.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.