ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A bail review hearing will take place Thursday for the Baltimore City Police officer who was arrested after he allegedly became combative and tried to grab another officer’s weapon as police were taking him into custody.

The incident involving 34-year-old Eric Banks Jr. happened Tuesday evening after Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to a Curtis Bay home for a custody dispute.

That call ultimately led to the discovery of Banks’ 15-year-old stepson unresponsive body inside his townhome in the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way in Curtis Bay. Police have not identified the teenager by name.

Police and paramedics worked to save the teen’s life but were unable to revive him.

The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to charging documents, the boy’s body was found in Banks’ gun safe in the loft with a white cover over it.

Officers were called to the home when the teen’s mother said he was being held against his will at Banks’ home. According to documents, Banks voluntarily let police search his home.

But when an officer got to the loft and was asking him about how the safe appeared, Banks offered to help repeatedly even though he was asked to stand back.

When they found the teen’s body, police immediately arrested Banks.

As they put him into the patrol car, Banks resisted several times even while handcuffed, unbuckling the seatbelt to allegedly “kiss his kids goodbye.”

At one point, Banks allegedly grabbed the officer’s Glock 17 and tried to disarm the officer. The officer fought back and Banks allegedly said, “you’re going to have to end this.”

Anne Arundel County police gave WJZ this updated timeline: They arrived on the scene for the custody dispute at 4:42 pm Tuesday at the mother’s request. She was there to pick up her son. The child was found unresponsive upstairs in the townhome at 5:40 pm. Banks fought with the officer at 6:12 pm.

Anne Arundel County Police confirmed there had been prior calls for service to the home but did not detail them.

They are calling the teen’s death “suspicious” but would not say how he died or if there was any foul play.

“There appeared to be some things going on with the couple and there needed to be some space between them,” Sgt. Cooke said.

Banks faces charges for assault and resisting arrest. Anne Arundel County police are handling the investigation.

An autopsy will determine the cause of the teen’s death.

Police said Officer Banks initially told them his stepson left the home without any belongings.

Banks, who has been on the Baltimore police force for three years, has now been suspended without pay. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Banks’ police powers had already been suspended over a prior incident.

“I’m not privileged to comment about what the previous incident was about,” Commissioner Harrison said.