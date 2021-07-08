ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced the awarding of $22 million to 25 ecological restoration projects geared toward improving the water quality and habitat of the Chesapeake Bay.
"Our administration has committed record investments in bay restoration and remains committed to preserving this national treasure," said Governor Hogan. "These funds will improve the quality of our bay, and make Maryland a better and more resilient place for generations to come."
The projects awarded this funding will help local waterways and the Chesapeake Bay by annually removing over 45,000 pounds of nitrogen, 4,500 pounds of phosphorus, and 6,500 tons of suspended solids.
The award encompasses 123 sites that will be restored using management practices including riparian buffer and reforestation plantings, stream restoration, stormwater management and wetland creation.
"These projects best exemplify meaningful action of local communities and organizations partnering to improve water quality for our Bay," said Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR). "We are pleased to continue our support of restoration that not only protects our waterways but also provides critical nature-based solutions to combat climate impacts."
The projects and more information can be found here.