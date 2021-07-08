HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County is gearing up to celebrate its summer restaurant week which will begin on July 12 and last through July 25.
“This summer, with our vaccination progress and record low COVID-19 cases, is the perfect time to step back out and experience everything our community has to offer – delicious food, amazing drinks, and good company,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “You can travel the world through the food and ambiance here in Howard County – and we’re encouraging more of our locally-owned restaurants to use the platform of restaurant weeks.”READ MORE: Baltimore Co. Police Asking For Public's Assistance In Identifying Man Found Near I-95 Overpass
Howard County Restaurant Week and Craft Beverages is a two-week-long celebration of the tastiest foods and drinks in the community to support local businesses.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Charged Shooting Of 23-Year-Old Woman In Baltimore
A number of locations are participating including:MORE NEWS: Baltimore Cop Eric Banks' 15-Year-Old Stepson's Body Found In Hole In The Wall At His Curtis Bay Home, Charging Docs Say
- AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar
- The Ale House Columbia
- BOLDER food/drink
- Bonchon Columbia
- Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar
- Chosun Hwaro
- Cilantro’s Neighborhood Cantina
- Clove and Cardamom
- Cured | 18th & 21st
- EC Diner
- Elkridge Furnace Inn and Garden House
- Galliano Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Great Harvest Bakery Cafe
- Han Joon Kwan
- Hang Ari
- Honey Pig
- Hudson Coastal Raw Bar & Grille
- The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
- Kloby’s Smokehouse
- Lib’s Grill Maple Lawn
- Manor Hill Tavern
- Neo Pizza & Taphouse
- Ranazul – Tapas.Wine.Bistro
- Rathskeller
- Slurpin Ramen
- The Greene Turtle
- The Periodic Table Restaurant and Bar
- The White Oak Tavern
- Tiger Sugar Ellicott City
- Tino’s Italian Bistro
- TOUS les JOURS
- Uma Uma
- Victoria Gastro Pub
- Walker’s Tap & Table
- The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
- Yama Sushi
For more information, visit: www.visithowardcounty.com/howard-county-restaurant-weeks