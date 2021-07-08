TRACKING ELSATornado Watch, Tropical Storm Warning Issued Across Eastern Shore As Elsa Moves Up Atlantic, Flash Flood Watch Issued
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are investigating a homicide in east Baltimore Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Cliftview Avenue around 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

