BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are investigating a homicide in east Baltimore Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Cliftview Avenue around 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.