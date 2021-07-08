BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced that they have reopened the Otter exhibit after months of renovations to their habitat.
“The otter habitat was first opened in 1989 and after over 30 years of wear and tear, it was definitely in need of some upgrades,” said Kirby Fowler, president and CEO of The Maryland Zoo. “The existing viewing windows have been replaced, and the overall viewing area has been dramatically
expanded to improve the visitor experience. The original path was resurfaced and new rock work was installed in various areas. There was also work done to improve the animal care team areas behind the scenes.”
Some of the highlights of the renovation include:
- Replacement of the two otter viewing windows.
- Replacement of the clear acrylic tunnel for underwater viewing.
- An expanded “beach” area and enhanced eye-to-eye viewing area near the Marsh Aviary side of the habitat.
- Resurfaced walkways.
- An otter training area. (still under construction.)
"One feature I am especially looking forward to is the training platform. From this area, the Otter Animal Care Team can deliver keeper chats and offer the otters snacks and enrichment," continued Fowler. "We are very excited to see these changes come together and can't wait for our Zoo guests to see Piper and Hudson enjoy their new outdoor spaces."
For more information visit www.marylandzoo.org.