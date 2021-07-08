OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Tropical Storm Elsa is moving up the east coast Thursday after battering Florida, triggering Tropical Storm warnings and Flash Flood watches for the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Worcester County Emergency Services is urging residents to take precautions.
The National Weather Service is predicting three to four inches of rain and winds reaching up to 40 miles per hour starting as soon as Thursday afternoon. Emergency Services said residents should begin precautionary measures as soon as possible.READ MORE: Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm Warning Issued For Maryland's Eastern Shore
In preparation for high winds, secure anything outside that could cause damage. Secure boats, lawn furniture, trash cans and anything else that could go flying at peak winds.
Emergency Services said to also make these preparations:
- Gather flashlights, batteries, and a portable radio in the event of a power outage.
- Keep water and canned/packaged foods on hand that do not require cooking or refrigeration.
- Always avoid traveling on or crossing flooded roadways, and heed the public service message, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
- Swimmers, don’t enter water if unsure of conditions. Nearly all rip deaths happen at unguarded beaches or after guards have left.
Anyone living in flood-prone homes should prepare to evacuate in the case of flooding.
St. Mary’s County has issued a state of emergency as they prepare for Elsa.
