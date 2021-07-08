BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles – Blue Jays game was postponed Thursday due to rain.
Teams will now please a traditional doubleheader on Saturday, September 11 at 4:35 p.m.READ MORE: Rough Surf, Winds Arrive In Ocean City As Tropical Storm Elsa Takes Aim At Maryland's Coast
Both games of the doubleheader on Saturday, September 11, will be seven innings. The first game will be at 4:35 p.m., followed by game two approximately 45 minutes after the first game concludes.READ MORE: Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm Warning, Tornado Watch Issued For Maryland's Eastern Shore
Fans holding tickets for the originally scheduled 7:05 p.m. game on Saturday, September 11, should use those tickets for both games of the doubleheader.MORE NEWS: Final Witness For Defense Takes The Stand On Day 7 Of Capital Gazette Shooting Trial
Tickets for tonight’s postponed game will not be automatically honored for the September 11 doubleheader. Fans can exchange the value of their tickets from the Thursday, July 8 game towards any home game this season.