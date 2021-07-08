TRACKING ELSATornado Watch, Tropical Storm Warning Issued Across Eastern Shore As Elsa Moves Up Atlantic, Flash Flood Watch Issued
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Baltimore region until 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Baltimore City and Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard and Prince George’s counties are under the watch.

Meteorologist Meg McNamara said threats include winds up to 60 miles per hour and hail up to 1 inch.

 

