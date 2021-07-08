BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Baltimore region until 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
Baltimore City and Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard and Prince George's counties are under the watch.
Meteorologist Meg McNamara said threats include winds up to 60 miles per hour and hail up to 1 inch.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for #Baltimore City, Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard and Prince George's Counties through 3:15 P.M. 60 MPH wind gusts and 1" hail are the main threats. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/95woiBdRKc
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 8, 2021
