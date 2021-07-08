'Like A Jet Fighter In A Gymnasium': Matt Yocum Expects Plenty Of Excitement As SRX Racing Takes On Slinger Super SpeedwayYocum recalled the old Dick Trickle line about Bristol when describing what the racing action will be like when the Camping World SRX Series takes the track at Slinger on Saturday.

2021 CBS Sports Classic Matchups Announced: UCLA Battle UNC And Ohio State Meets KentuckyFour of the top college basketball programs will once again meet this December in the CBS Sports Classic.

'It's Crazy To See How History Repeats Itself': Filmmaker Heather Haynes On VH1's 'Growing Up Black: LA'A new VH1 docuseries takes a look at the Black experience in Los Angeles and the impact of systematic racism on Black people growing up in the city.

'The Patrick Star Show's Bill Fagerbakke And Cree Summer Preview Nickelodeon's Newest Series: 'A Big, Gelatinous Pile Of Impulses'Bill Fagerbakke and Cree Summer dive into 'The Patrick Star Show' coming to Nickelodeon on July 9th.

WATCH: 'Love Island' Season Three Villa Tour And Exclusive Content Coming To Paramount+Take a tour of the 'Love Island' season 3 villa and find out about exclusive content coming to Paramount+.

'Big Brother' And 'Love Island' Return With Hot New Summer Seasons On CBS'Love Island' and 'Big Brother' return with all-new season this summer on CBS.