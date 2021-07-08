Hi Everyone!

It is “Elsa Day” in the Mid Atlantic. Her winds are at 40 mph, just above Tropical Storm status. She is moving NE at 18 mph, about 4 mph faster than yesterday. And by all appearances “Elsa” looks to be, for us, a pain in the barometer more so than a huge impact event. But until the storm passes by we do not write that in ink.

The best general description of the effects of this storm is this; Breezy and rainy here in Baltimore and to the North and West. Heavier rain, thunderstorms, and steady winds South and East.

When you look at the dynamic of a Low, which “Elsa” is, it is the Eastern side of the Low that contains the big energy. Be it a tropical Low or general Low scooting across the country this is the case. And in this case that means the bulk, not all, but the bulk of “Elsa’s” energy will be concentrated offshore. Don’t get me wrong it will be a day to stay VERY weather aware “downey ocean.” But all things considered, this passing storm could be a whole lot worse. But we all know there will be other named events potentially come our way and maybe not as cordial as this lady.

MB!