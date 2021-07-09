BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man from Baltimore was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Friday for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to his plea agreement, Sean Dean admitted to recruiting and transporting and arranged four girls aged between 15 and 17 and one woman to engage in sex acts for payment. He reportedly used social media to monitor and direct the girls and the woman.
Dean and a co-conspirator reportedly ended hotels in Timonium and Laurel for the trafficking, where they would keep the woman and girls for multiple days, according to the agreement.
Law enforcement responded to a complaint at a Laurel hotel in January 2018 to two rooms rented by Dean. There, officers found three of the girls and the woman, but Dean and his partner evaded police.
Dean reportedly messaged the woman and told her he evaded police because he knew one of the girls was underage.
Officials said that Dean must register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.