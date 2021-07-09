ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 145 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning.

The state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.

During a press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.

More than 3.44 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up slightly to 0.82%.

Hospitalizations decreased by two to 113. Of those hospitalized, 79 remain in acute care and 34 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 462,980 total confirmed cases and 9,544 deaths.

There are 3,446,199 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,949,861 doses. Of those, 3,503,662 are first doses with 4,826 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,181,945 second doses, 7,134 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 264,254 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 453 in the last day.

The state reported 75.3% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,062 (211) 1* Anne Arundel 44,032 (650) 15* Baltimore 66,030 (1,644) 41* Baltimore City 53,210 (1,231) 25* Calvert 4,242 (85) 1* Caroline 2,353 (30) 0* Carroll 9,531 (248) 6* Cecil 6,370 (151) 2* Charles 10,984 (214) 2* Dorchester 2,855 (64) 1* Frederick 19,860 (334) 10* Garrett 2,050 (64) 1* Harford 16,681 (295) 6* Howard 19,370 (249) 7* Kent 1,361 (49) 2* Montgomery 71,296 (1,576) 51* Prince George’s 85,660 (1,557) 40* Queen Anne’s 3,014 (51) 1* St. Mary’s 6,076 (132) 0* Somerset 2,626 (41) 0* Talbot 2,186 (44) 0* Washington 14,679 (329) 4* Wicomico 7,744 (174) 0* Worcester 3,708 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (16) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 26,247 (3) 0* 10-19 47,808 (6) 1* 20-29 84,859 (43) 1* 30-39 79,321 (106) 6* 40-49 68,913 (290) 5* 50-59 68,845 (809) 32* 60-69 45,861 (1,625) 25* 70-79 25,166 (2,421) 43* 80+ 15,960 (4,239) 104* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 242,181 (4,619) 105* Male 220,799 (4,925) 112* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 144,401 (3,454) 80* Asian (NH) 11,459 (326) 11* White (NH) 163,962 (4,811) 106* Hispanic 70,415 (838) 19* Other (NH) 21,663 (102) 1* Data not available 51,080 (13) 0*

