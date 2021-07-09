BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was charged in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Christopher Kerfoot in Bel Air early Thursday.
Harford County Sheriff's Office was called out to 1200 block of Athens Court around 5 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
There’s they found the teen suffering from stab wounds to his upper body inside his home. Deputies tried to save his life, but he was declared dead shortly after law enforcement arrived.
Investigators identified 19-year-old Frank George Hudson of Aberdeen as the suspect after interviews and examining evidence.
Hudson was arrested on July 8 at 5:05 p.m.
Deputies believe Hudson and Kerfoot knew each other. They met on Agora Drive and at some point a struggle ensued and Hudson pulled a knife and allegedly stabbed Kerfoot.
After his arrest, Hudson was charged by sheriff’s office detectives with second-degree murder and transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.
Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Pilachowski, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5437. Those who wish to remain anonymous, may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.