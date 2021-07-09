BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — I scream, you scream, who doesn’t love ice cream? If you visit Broom’s Bloom dairy farm in Bel Air, one of 10 dairy farms on the Maryland Ice Cream Trail, you’ll get the real deal: ice cream from cow to cone.

Stretching from Washington to Worcester county, at these dairy farms you’ll see the milk pasteurized, homogenized and then turned into delicious, creamy ice cream. It’s the 9th year Broom’s Bloom has been a stop on the Maryland Ice Cream Trail.

“I thought it was a wonderful way to showcase dairy farms and get people out to farms to appreciate what is happening there,” said Kate Dallam of Broom’s Bloom. “You also get to see a little bit of Maryland on your way to all these places.”

The ice cream is as fresh as it gets, but does it taste better?

“I may be very biased but I would say yes, yes it definitely does,” said Dallam.

“I like to think that ice cream is something that brings people joy,” said Jen Middleton of Hoffman’s Ice Cream Shop, a family-owned shop in Westminster that has been scooping up joy since 1947!

“For people to just come in with their families as a tradition over the years, generations honestly coming in together it really means a lot to us,” said Middleton.

You’ll find Hoffman’s and 30 other shops listed on the Maryland ice cream lovers guide.

“That’s just a compilation of a variety of local creameries and local ice cream shops that serve up homemade local ice cream,” said Leslie Troy of Maryland’s Office of Tourism. “It’s a great way to just get out and explore and go to places that you’ve never been to that might’ve been in your own backyard.”

So travel the Ice Cream Trail and indulge in sweet, creamy, messy deliciousness.