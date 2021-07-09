ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you haven’t done it yet, time’s running out to file your state income taxes.
In March, the deadline was extended for three months because of the pandemic, as well as extensive state and federal legislation that changed tax forms extensively. There will be no interest or penalties as long as returns are filed and both taxes are paid by July the 15th.
“The least we could do to provide a small dose of relief to Marylanders financially impacted by the pandemic is give them more time to file and pay taxes,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “As always, agency staffers stand ready to respect taxpayers, respond to taxpayer needs and get results in a timely manner.”
If you need help, all 12 branches the comptroller’s office are open for tax assistance. You can also schedule a virtual appointment for service by visiting www.marylandtaxes.gov and clicking on the “Locations” tab.