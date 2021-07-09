BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the face and leg early Friday morning in southwest Baltimore.
Baltimore police officers were patrolling in the area of the 1800 block of Bloomingdale Road heard gunfire around 12:34 a.m. Officers were later dispatched to an area hospital to investigate after a shooting victim walked in.READ MORE: Maryland's Democratic Delegates Ask Gov. Larry Hogan To Remove Tiffany Robinson As Labor Secretary, Drop Defense Against Unemployment Lawsuit
The man was shot in the face and leg, but due to the location of the victim’s injuries, investigators couldn’t get information they needed. Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the 3100 blocks of West North Avenue after locating a crime scene.READ MORE: Maryland's Six Flags COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site Will Close After Saturday
The victim is in stable condition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2488.MORE NEWS: Frank George Hudson III Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Bel Air Teen Christopher Kerfoot
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.