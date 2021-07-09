COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 100 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maryland Friday. Over 3.44M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Prince George's County, Storm, thunderstorm watch, weather watch

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) —  Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued around 5:30 p.m. for Caroline, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties until 6:15 p.m, according to the National Weather Service.

An areal flood warning is also in place for Prince George’s County until 8:00 p.m.

