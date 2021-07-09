ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued around 5:30 p.m. for Caroline, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties until 6:15 p.m, according to the National Weather Service.
An areal flood warning is also in place for Prince George's County until 8:00 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges County in MD until 6:15pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) July 9, 2021
