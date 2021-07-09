ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s House Of Delegates have asked Gov. Larry Hogan to remove Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson from her post in a letter Friday.
“In the spirit of bipartisanship and in the best interest of our collective interests, we are writing to ask that you immediately: Remove Tiffany Robinson as Labor Secretary based on the ongoing failures of her leadership to rectify the catastrophic unemployment benefit delivery during COVID-19 and cease your defense against lawsuits filed to terminate federally available enhanced unemployment benefits,” the letter stated.READ MORE: Charlottesville To Remove Confederate Monuments Saturday
While they said they were happy to work with the governor throughout the pandemic and cheered him on when he told Marylanders to “wear the damn mask,” they said his decision to “turn your back on unemployed Marylanders” during the recovery is “short-sighted and ill-advised.”READ MORE: Maryland's Six Flags COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site Will Close After Saturday
They say while there are jobs available, they may not be in the right sector or could be located on the other side of the state. They also sight affordable child care and elder care as issues for why some Marylanders can’t get back to work.
Read the full letter below:MORE NEWS: Frank George Hudson III Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Bel Air Teen Christopher Kerfoot
A hearing on unemployment was supposed to be held Friday afternoon, but that has been postponed until Monday.