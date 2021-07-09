ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson announced Friday that the award for information in Michelle Cummings’ death has nearly doubled.

Cummings was struck and killed by stray bullets while she was sitting on a hotel balcony in June. She was in Annapolis for her son’s induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.

Annapolis Police said several alumni of the USNA, who remain anonymous, partnered with the Annapolis Police foundation to add $25,000 to the already existing $27,000 award for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

One anonymous USNA graduate reportedly kickstarted the fund with $20,000, according to Annapolis Police Foundation Chairman Peter Grimm.

“As a lifelong Annapolis resident and Naval Academy graduate myself, the tragic murder of Mrs. Cummings hit close to home,” said Grimm. “The Annapolis Police Foundation will do everything we can to support APD and their law enforcement partners in seeking justice for Midshipman Cummings and his family. We have been heartened by the outpouring of support from the Annapolis and USNA communities, and are especially thankful to the anonymous USNA graduate who helped kickstart this effort with a $20,000 donation.”

Of the initial reward money, $10,000 is coming from the FBI, $10,000 more from the ATF, $10,000 from the state and $2,000 from Crimestoppers.

“Someone knows something,” said Chief Jackson. “We must bring peace and closure to the Cummings family, the USNA family, and the Annapolis community. This additional monetary incentive will hopefully make someone do the right thing and come forward.”

The announcement comes the same day that Cummings’ funeral services were announced.

Cummings’ death is an active investigation and police ask that anyone with information contact APD 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

Annapolis Police said more have expressed interest in upping the reward money, and it is expected to increase. You can contribute at www.annapolispolicefoundation.org/cummingsreward.