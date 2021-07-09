COVID-19 In Maryland
More Than 100 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Maryland Friday. Over 3.44M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
Menu
Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland Terps
Local NCAA
Odds
NFL
News
Weather
Purple Connection
Health
Morning Edition
News
Maryland News
Baltimore News
Local News
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll County
Harford County
Howard County
HealthWatch
Watch + Listen
CBS+
Latest News
Community Gathers, Leaders Speak Out After Gravestones Vandalized At Jewish Cemetery In Baltimore
A community came together after more than a dozen gravestones had swastikas spray-painted on them at German Hill Road Jewish cemetery over the fourth of July holiday weekend.
Child Tax Credit: When Will Your Check Arrive?
The IRS will soon begin sending advance Child Tax Credit payments, but the arrival date may depend on how your last stimulus check or tax refund arrived.
Videos
News
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Purple Connection
Health
Morning Edition
WJZ On Demand Video
News
Weather
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland Terps
Local NCAA
Odds
NFL
Featured Sports
Orioles, Blue Jays Game Postponed Due To Rain, Will Be Made-Up On Sept. 11
The Orioles - Blue Jays game was postponed Thursday due to rain.
Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch Simone Biles, USA Gymnastics Go For Gold
Biles won four golds and a bronze in 2016 and she'll be looking to help the Americans take team gold for the third straight Olympics this summer.
'I Wish I Applied Myself More For Super Bowl XVII': Joe Thiesmann On NFL Career & Washington Football Team
The Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP talks with us about his NFL career and the devastating injury that ended his football career.
Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch USWNT In Quest For Fifth Gold Medal
The USWNT is looking to avenge its fifth place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics when it takes the field in Tokyo in a few weeks.
Weather
Weather Links
Maryland School Closings
Weather Blog
Latest Videos
Bob Turk Has Your Friday Afternoon Weather
Bob Turk Has Your Friday Afternoon Weather
2 hours ago
Marty Bass Has Your Friday Afternoon Weather
Marty Bass has your Friday afternoon weather.
5 hours ago
Weather Stories
Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued In Region
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Weather Blog: Elsa Moves Out Of Maryland
Ok Elsa came, and went. And that is that. For luck let’s all say together, “We were lucky this time.”
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Nischelle Turner Shares Wayne Brady's Heartwarming Tribute On 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'
Nischelle Turner opens up about 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' on CBS.
Danny Trejo On New Memoir & Hollywood Career: 'I Am So Proud Of Machete'
The star of "Machete" talks with us about his journey from prison to Hollywood.
'Like A Jet Fighter In A Gymnasium': Matt Yocum Expects Plenty Of Excitement As SRX Racing Takes On Slinger Super Speedway
Yocum recalled the old Dick Trickle line about Bristol when describing what the racing action will be like when the Camping World SRX Series takes the track at Slinger on Saturday.
2021 CBS Sports Classic Matchups Announced: UCLA Battle UNC And Ohio State Meets Kentucky
Four of the top college basketball programs will once again meet this December in the CBS Sports Classic.
'It's Crazy To See How History Repeats Itself': Filmmaker Heather Haynes On VH1's 'Growing Up Black: LA'
A new VH1 docuseries takes a look at the Black experience in Los Angeles and the impact of systematic racism on Black people growing up in the city.
'The Patrick Star Show's Bill Fagerbakke And Cree Summer Preview Nickelodeon's Newest Series: 'A Big, Gelatinous Pile Of Impulses'
Bill Fagerbakke and Cree Summer dive into 'The Patrick Star Show' coming to Nickelodeon on July 9th.
Contests & More
Station Info
Advertise
WJZ 13
Travel
Expect More Drivers On The Maryland Roads This July 4th Holiday
More drivers are expected on Maryland road this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Southwest Airlines Says Thunderstorms Have Impacted Flights, Leading To Delays Or Cancellations
Some passengers flying with Southwest have experienced a number of problems after the airline had to delay or cancel a number of flights over recent weeks.
Contests
WJZ's Rick Ritter Named Best TV Personality For Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers’ Choice
WJZ's Rick Ritter is among those nominated in The Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers' Choice for Best TV Personality.
Best Of
Maryland Ranks No. 26 On List Of Best States, New Survey Finds
It's safe to say, most of us think Maryland is pretty great. We have Ocean City, the Preakness, great sports teams and a lot of history! But how do we compare to the rest of the nation?
CBS+
CBS+
WJZ 13
Watch Now
Live News - WJZ at 6
On Air
Schedule:
6:00 PM
WJZ News @ 6PM
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
7:00 PM
WJZ News @ 7PM
7:30 PM
Entertainment Tonight
8:00 PM
Secret Celebrity Renovation
View All Programs
Stream The John Deere Classic
July 9, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Filed Under:
John Deere Classic
,
TPC Deere Run