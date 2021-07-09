OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The surf was still rough but the sun was shining in Ocean City the night after Tropical Storm Elsa tore through Thursday night.

Elsa brought torrential rain, high winds and even a tornado warning as it powered up Maryland’s coastline.

At the peak of the storm, Sea Gulls fought to fly against the wind, and flags and umbrellas blew about. Some brave souls ventured out but looked as if they may as well have jumped into the Atlantic.

One vacationer was at popular bar Seacrets around midnight when he got the Tornado Warning alert.

“The weather outside was frightful, but the band was very delightful,” he said.

Rough waves remained on Friday, and what was fun for surfers was tough for eager swimmers.

Definitely stronger out for sure, and it’s gonna be a fun one,” said a surfer. “There’s a lot, a lot of current.”

“We would just sit with my cousins and you can’t even stand up,” said a vacationer trying to swim with the rip currents. “We just got knocked down.”

From 60 miles per hour wind gusts to sunny skies, Elsa is now just another vacation memory for many in the area.