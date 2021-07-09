MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was critically injured when she was struck while riding a moped in Middle River.
Baltimore County Police responded to the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Old Eastern Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The driver of a 2018 Yongfu moped failed to stop at a red traffic light and entered the intersection. The driver of a 2015 Ford Fusion struck the moped and left the scene without rendering aid, police said.
The driver remains in critical condition at an area hospital.
Officers arrested the driver of the Ford, 23-year-old Taijah Aremoni Pope and charged them with with failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury.