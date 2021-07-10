SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said an officer is in serious, but stable condition after a crash in Severn Friday night.
Police said the officer was responding to a call for service at 8:44 p.m., driving a police SUV with emergency lights and siren activated down Annapolis Road eastbound toward the intersection of Rockenbach Road. They entered the intersection with a green light and struck a sedan that was trying to merge from Rockenbach Road onto Annapolis Road eastbound.
The officer was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, and the driver of the sedan was transported with minor injuries.
Investigators believe the driver of the sedan failed to yield the right of way in the intersection to the officer. The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Safety Section.