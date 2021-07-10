TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Paralympic swimmer and Baltimore County native Becca Myers is one of four athletes featured in Speedo’s “Make Waves” campaign.
According to her Team USA profile, Myers has Usher syndrome and has been deaf since birth. She reportedly started swimming in Baltimore at the age of six in the year 2000.
In the campaign, Myers described her seeing-eye dog Birdie as her partner in crime.
"Birdie has given me confidence in myself to navigate the world as a deaf-blind swimmer," said Myers in the video.
Myers will be competing in Tokyo this year, but she’s no stranger to the Paralympics. Myers competed in London and Rio de Janeiro and has won three gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal.
See the full ad below:
