BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time, starting Monday, Baltimore’s Residential Drop-Off Centers will collect food scraps for composting.

The new pilot program by the Department of Public Works will run for three to four months, depending on program participation. It’s all part of an effort to make the city more environmentally friendly.

The program is funded by a grant agreement with Natural Resources Defense Council (NDRC) as part of the Food Matters Regional Initiative, said the DPW.

“We are excited to make Residential Drop-Off Centers available for food scrap collection for composting, for the first time,” said DPW Director Jason Mitchell. “Thank you to NRDC for their continued partnership on reducing waste in Baltimore and for the essential grant that will fund this critical new pilot program.”

According to a recent sort of residential trash conducted under the “Less Waste, Better Baltimore” planning process, food waste makes up a quarter of residential waste in Baltimore.

“Less Waste, Better Baltimore” is the city’s plan to improve the waste recycling plan both long- and short-term.

“This pilot program is essential and necessary to propel Baltimore towards a path of zero waste, and I commend Director Mitchell and the Department of Public Works for making this a reality,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “Creating innovative sustainability practices for Baltimoreans today will pave the way for a greener and healthier tomorrow.”

Residential Drop-Off sites are known for collecting bulk items, recycling, scrap metal and electronics, but are ready to take on food waste, said the DPW.

Maryland-based company Compost Crew is the food scrap hauler. The company will transport the waste from Baltimore to a compost facility in Prince George’s County.

For more information and to find hours and locations for drop-off sites, visit https://publicworks.baltimorecity.gov/solid-waste/drop-off.