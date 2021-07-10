FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Fort Detrick announced a change in command Friday. Col. Danford Bryant II will be assuming command of the Army garrison from Col. Dexter Nunnaly on Thursday, July 15.
Nunnaly served as the Army garrison commander for two years.READ MORE: Maryland Sees Rise In Covid Cases As Delta Variant Spreads
Officials said a ceremony for the relinquishing of command will take place at 10:30 a.m. at post’s auditorium.
According to a press release, Col. Bryant entered the Army in 1998 as a Chemical Officer after graduating with distinction from the Texas State University ROTC program.READ MORE: 'An Incredible Day' As Lee Statue Removed In Charlottesville
Bryant has extensive military experience, having been deployed to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom and to the Republic of Chad. Bryant also commanded a joint battalion in Honduras.
In D.C. he served as Deputy Director for the U.S. Special Operations Command’s Interagency Partnership Program. Bryant most recently served as USSOCOM’s representative to the Global Engagement Center.MORE NEWS: Clean Bread And Cheese Creek Group Gathers To Maintain War Of 1812 Monuments, Honor Lives Lost
Bryant’s military experience goes beyond the Army. From 1988 to 1993, he was a Sonar Technician and Surface Search and Rescue Specialist with the U.S. Navy.