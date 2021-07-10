ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 127 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, according to state health department data released Saturday morning.
The state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.
During a press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.
More than 3.45 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up slightly to 0.88%.
Hospitalizations increased by two to 115. Of those hospitalized, 79 remain in acute care and 34 remain in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there were 463,107 total confirmed cases and 9,545 deaths.
There are 3,452,937 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,961,826 doses. Of those, 3,508,889 are first doses with 5,227 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,188,261 second doses, 6,316 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 264,676 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 422 in the last day.
The state reported 75.4% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,066
|(211)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|44,045
|(650)
|15*
|Baltimore
|66,048
|(1,645)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|53,217
|(1,231)
|25*
|Calvert
|4,245
|(85)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,353
|(30)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,533
|(248)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,371
|(151)
|2*
|Charles
|10,988
|(214)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,855
|(64)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,863
|(334)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,055
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,687
|(295)
|6*
|Howard
|19,376
|(248)
|7*
|Kent
|1,361
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|71,311
|(1,576)
|51*
|Prince George’s
|85,687
|(1,558)
|40*
|Queen Anne’s
|3,014
|(51)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,078
|(132)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,626
|(41)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,187
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,685
|(329)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,746
|(174)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,710
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(16)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|26,257
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,817
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,891
|(43)
|1*
|30-39
|79,343
|(106)
|6*
|40-49
|68,932
|(290)
|5*
|50-59
|68,858
|(809)
|32*
|60-69
|45,872
|(1,625)
|25*
|70-79
|25,176
|(2,422)
|43*
|80+
|15,961
|(4,239)
|104*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|242,244
|(4,620)
|105*
|Male
|220,863
|(4,925)
|112*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|144,465
|(3,455)
|80*
|Asian (NH)
|11,468
|(326)
|11*
|White (NH)
|164,023
|(4,811)
|106*
|Hispanic
|70,439
|(838)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|21,661
|(102)
|1*
|Data not available
|51,051
|(13)
|0*