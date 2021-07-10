BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re a Maryland driver, you might wonder sometimes if our state truly has the rudest drivers. According to a new report, not quite. But we’re up there.
Personal finance site Bankrate compiled a list of states with the rudest drivers by examining data from five other studies related to rudeness and bad driving.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Searching For Missing Person Anderson Clem Jr.
Maryland ranked number 10 on the list and border state Virginia followed at 11. Border states Delaware and West Virginia, on the other hand, ranked low at 46 and 38.READ MORE: Ex Office Administrator Charged For Defrauding Over $700K From Employer, Social Security Fraud And Tax Evasion
Washington, D.C. wasn’t part of the list.MORE NEWS: Maryland Sees Rise In Covid Cases As Delta Variant Spreads
States with the highest rankings happened to be those with high tourism: California, Nevada, Florida, Oregon and New Mexico rounded out the top five.