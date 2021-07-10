BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials are ringing the alarm about new coronavirus cases across the United States and here in the state of Maryland.

New data shows that the more contagious Delta variant makes up more than 50% of the cases nationwide.

According to CBS News, cases are rising in 26 states and that includes Maryland. In its weekly COVID-19 briefing, Johns Hopkins medical experts didn’t hide their disappointment.

“Unfortunately trends are starting to head in the wrong direction,” says Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “This week is now the second week that the overall number of cases reported in the United States has seen an increase.”

3.4 million adults in Maryland are fully vaccinated. The state has a population of about 6 million people. Earlier this week, Governor Larry Hogan announced that 100% of Covid-related deaths in June didn’t get the shot.

The governor also said 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations in the state were among unvaccinated people.

The issue of vaccine hesitancy may continue as more information emerges. This week, Pfizer said a booster shot could offer more protection, but the Biden administration quickly countered and said there’s no evidence a booster is necessary at this point.

“We wanted to make clear that that is not something that the American people need to plan for at this moment,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

For some people who’ve already gotten the shot, they say they would do it again.

“Sure,” said Eric Landers of Baltimore. “I’ve already done it. If they are saying that’s going to help I believe them.”