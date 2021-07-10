BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking to catch an Orioles game anytime soon and you still want to get your Covid shot, the team has you covered.

The Maryland Department of Health and the Baltimore Orioles are extending their vaccination promotion through the end of the season now. That means until September 30, you can receive a voucher for two free tickets to an O’s home game, so long as you get vaccinated at Camden Yards.

“We are focused on helping all Marylanders step up to the plate and get vaccinated, and we are grateful to the Orioles for their continued support,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “By providing both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in more community-based settings—especially as more contagious variants of the virus emerge and circulate—we’re meeting Marylanders where they are to help put an end to this pandemic.”

“The Orioles are proud to support the Maryland Department of Health in making COVID-19 testing and vaccinations more accessible,” said Greg Bader, Orioles Senior Vice President, Administration & Experience. “As one of the premier family and entertainment destinations in the region, Oriole Park is the perfect venue to support this initiative and shared goal of helping all Marylanders get vaccinated.”

An hour before each home game through the first two and a half hours, or the end of the eighth inning, you can get your shot at a rapid COVID test in the lower concourse right across from Section 26.

The vaccine is the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and fans must be 18-years or older to get the shot.