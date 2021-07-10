BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said three people were charged in an armed home invasion and robbery in Brooklyn Park Thursday. The suspects were arrested after a police pursuit.
Officers responded to the 5200 block of 4th street at 11:30 p.m. for a report of the robbery. The victim told officers a man he knows entered the house with a gun and demanded property.
The victim gave the suspect the property, and he left in a white Volkswagen that had two others inside.
When officers found the Volkswagen and tried to stop the car, they fled. There was then a chase that ended on the 6000 block of Ritchie Highway, when the car came to a stop, police said.
Wayne Joseph Rothe of Pasadena, Leonus Quinn Matthews of Pasadena and Tiera Nicole Barnett of Owings Mills were arrested and charged.