BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police.
Around 3:04 a.m., police were called to a local hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found a 35 year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was listed in stable condition.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred in the 900 block of North Stricker Street.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.