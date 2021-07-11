COVID-19 In Maryland79 New Cases, Zero Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man was shot in northwest Baltimore Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Investigators said the victim was walking in the 3600 block of West Northern Parkway when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

The victim then flagged down a citizen who transported him to an area hospital for treatment.

Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

