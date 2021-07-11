WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Dozens of people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Baltimore County.
Heavy fire was seen from the roof of Tuscany Woods Apartments Sunday morning.READ MORE: Cecil County Deputy Shot During Domestic Dispute Call, 24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot By Police
It happened along 7100 Rolling Bend Road in Windsor Mill. Fire officials said everybody got out safely and nobody was hurt.
Fire captain Len Stewart said 46 people were displaced. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.READ MORE: Shots Fired At Tractor-Trailer On The Capital Beltway In Maryland, Police Investigating
7100 BLK of Rolling Bend RD, 2nd Alarm APT FIRE. Crews working with heavy fire in the roof. No one reported injured, all occupants reported out at this time. Good progress being made to contain fire. 06:06 LJS
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 11, 2021MORE NEWS: Woman Found Dead Under Russell Street Overpass In Baltimore