COVID-19 In Maryland79 New Cases, Zero Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMThe Listener
    03:05 AMBeautiful Homes & Great Estates
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Fire, Tuscany Woods Apartments, Windsor Mill, Woodlawn

WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Dozens of people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Baltimore County.

Heavy fire was seen from the roof of Tuscany Woods Apartments Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Cecil County Deputy Shot During Domestic Dispute Call, 24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot By Police

It happened along 7100 Rolling Bend Road in Windsor Mill. Fire officials said everybody got out safely and nobody was hurt.

Fire captain Len Stewart said 46 people were displaced. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

READ MORE: Shots Fired At Tractor-Trailer On The Capital Beltway In Maryland, Police Investigating

CBS Baltimore Staff