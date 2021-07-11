NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — A Cecil County Sheriff’s deputy was shot in the arm while responding to a call about a domestic dispute at a North East apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Area police responded to a call about a fight in progress at the Chesapeake Ridge apartments around 3:30 p.m. A 24-year-old man was shot and killed by police after shots were fired at responding law enforcement, injuring the deputy.

Maryland State Police have not identified the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to state police, two troopers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Chesapeake Ridge Lane to assist Cecil County Sheriff’s Office with a report of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, troopers and the deputy made attempts to contact a person inside. When they heard a struggle, they repeatedly announced that they were police and there to help, but the struggle continued inside.

Neighbors tell me they saw the deputy walk out with a tourniquet and a gunshot wound on his upper arm. — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) July 12, 2021

That’s when law enforcement entered the apartment through an unlocked door. Police said they saw two men fighting. While the men were fighting, shots were fired from inside the apartment and the deputy was struck.

“In fear for their lives, one of the troopers returned fire and immediately retreated from the apartment to take cover with the injured deputy and the other trooper,” state police said in a release.

Maryland State Police is on scene investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting. Internal Affairs will also conduct an investigation.

The trooper involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave. The other trooper who did not fire his firearm was placed on administrative leave.

The sheriff’s deputy who was struck by gunfire during the incident is being treated for his injuries at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

After the investigation, the case will be reviewed by the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office.