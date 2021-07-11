ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Rockville man.
28 year-old Everet Almendarez was last seen in the area of the 14000 block of Broschart Road in Rockville.
Almendarez is five feet, five inches and weighs 137 pounds.
He was wearing a brown t-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes or socks.
Police and family are concerned for his physical and emotional welfare.
Anyone with information contact Montgomery County Police on their 24-hour line at 301-279-8000.