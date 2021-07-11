ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Western Maryland Sunday.
A watch was issued Allegany and Garrett counties until 9 p.m.
Here's a check at radar. Severe t-storm watch in effect for western Maryland. @wjz pic.twitter.com/hYVyZqP5tT
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 11, 2021
