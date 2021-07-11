COVID-19 In Maryland79 New Cases, Zero Deaths Reported
By Chelsea Ingram
Allegany County, Garrett County, Maryland Weather, Severe Thunderstorm Watch

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Western Maryland Sunday.

A watch was issued Allegany and Garrett counties until 9 p.m.

