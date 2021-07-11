COVID-19 In Maryland79 New Cases, Zero Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Orioles, Colton Cowser, MLB draft

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles selected outfielder Colton Cowser from Sam Houston State University with their fifth overall selection for the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Cowser, 21, hit .374/.490/.680 with 16 home runs, 10 double, two triples, 61 runs, 52 RBI and 42 walks in 55 games during his junior season in 2021.

He earned All-SLC First Team, SLC All-Defensive Team, and SLC All-Tournament team honors, leading Sam Houston to the SLC title game.

He was ranked no. 10 overall draft prospect by MLB.com and the No. 11 prospect by Baseball America.

